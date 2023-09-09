Week 1 Player of the Week: Keyshawn Cole

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Carroll High School’s Keyshawn Cole was named FNF Player of the Week for Week 1.

Cole was responsible for 6 scores and 323 yards in the Eagles’ 62-30 win over Dale County.

