Week 1 Player of the Week: Keyshawn Cole
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Carroll High School’s Keyshawn Cole was named FNF Player of the Week for Week 1.
Cole was responsible for 6 scores and 323 yards in the Eagles’ 62-30 win over Dale County.
