USTA doubles tournament brings hundreds to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tennis players are serving up a huge economic weekend for the Circle City.

September 9 through September 12 marks the USTA Alabama Mixed Doubles Championships, being hosted at the Westgate Tennis Center for the 22nd year.

“I think if we didn’t have it here, I don’t know what players would do,” said Meg Edwards, Alabama Adult Leagues Coordinator.

More than 550 players throughout the state of Alabama meet in Dothan for a chance to play in the sectional tournament in Mobile and the national tournament is Surprise, Arizona.

According to Sarah Turner with Visit Dothan, the hotel revenue from the tournament brings in nearly $300,000 and the total economic impact surpasses $750,000.

“Tennis is a great sport and tennis is very strong throughout the state of Alabama and southeastern United States,” said Hubie Casey, the Westgate Tennis Center Manager. “It’s great to have all these people come from our state to see our facilities here in Dothan.”

Skill ranges for the tournament are from beginner to collegiate level players.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.