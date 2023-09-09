Wiregrass Gives Back
USTA doubles tournament brings hundreds to Dothan

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tennis players are serving up a huge economic weekend for the Circle City.

September 9 through September 12 marks the USTA Alabama Mixed Doubles Championships, being hosted at the Westgate Tennis Center for the 22nd year.

“I think if we didn’t have it here, I don’t know what players would do,” said Meg Edwards, Alabama Adult Leagues Coordinator.

More than 550 players throughout the state of Alabama meet in Dothan for a chance to play in the sectional tournament in Mobile and the national tournament is Surprise, Arizona.

According to Sarah Turner with Visit Dothan, the hotel revenue from the tournament brings in nearly $300,000 and the total economic impact surpasses $750,000.

“Tennis is a great sport and tennis is very strong throughout the state of Alabama and southeastern United States,” said Hubie Casey, the Westgate Tennis Center Manager. “It’s great to have all these people come from our state to see our facilities here in Dothan.”

Skill ranges for the tournament are from beginner to collegiate level players.

