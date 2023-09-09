Straughn @ Daleville | 2023 Week 2

DALEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - Straughn hits the road trying to get to a 2-0 start against 0-2 Daleville. Can the Warhawks defend the home turf against the Tigers?

FINAL SCORE: Straughn 46, Daleville 16

