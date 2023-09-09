Slocomb @ Geneva (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala . (WTVY) - Who fairs best in our Week 2 FNF Game of the Week? It’s Slocomb taking on Geneva.
FINAL SCORE: Geneva 46, Slocomb 41
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.