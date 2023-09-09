Providence Christian @ New Brockton | 2023 Week 2

NEW BROCKTON, Ala . (WTVY) - After losing their Week 0 matchups, both the Gamecocks and Eagles are riding high off of their Week 1 region wins. Who will have the advantage in this Week 2 3A-Region 2 battle, New Brockton or Providence Christian?

FINAL SCORE: Providence Christian 38, New Brockton 14

