Providence Christian @ New Brockton | 2023 Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala . (WTVY) - After losing their Week 0 matchups, both the Gamecocks and Eagles are riding high off of their Week 1 region wins. Who will have the advantage in this Week 2 3A-Region 2 battle, New Brockton or Providence Christian?
FINAL SCORE: Providence Christian 38, New Brockton 14
