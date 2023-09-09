Moisture Sneaking In Next Week

SYNOPSIS – While the heat and drier air were felt by most of the Wiregrass this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms were able to sneak into the easternmost counties, providing brief breaks from temperatures in the lower 90s. Remaining rain and clouds will fade quickly after sunset, making way for mostly clear conditions tonight. Creeping pockets of moisture from the South and East can produce isolated showers throughout the region tomorrow and in the days after. Better rain coverage will likely return mid-week as a frontal boundary dives south through our area. Early sunshine will raise temperatures to the lower and middle 90s each afternoon.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light S-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 93°. Winds E-SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light E-SE.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is likely to maintain its major hurricane status (Category3-5) as it turns N-NW this weekend. The Northeast US and Southeast Canada will need to continue monitoring Lee’s potential landfall sites as it travels along the Atlantic Coast in the coming week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter: @MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook: WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.