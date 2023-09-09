Marianna @ Blountstown | 2023 Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla . (WTVY) - The undefeated Bulldogs travel out to Calhoun County, Florida to take on the 1-1 Tigers. Who wins in this Florida clash between Marianna and Blountstown?
FINAL SCORE: Marianna 42, Blountstown 18
