Marianna @ Blountstown | 2023 Week 2

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla . (WTVY) - The undefeated Bulldogs travel out to Calhoun County, Florida to take on the 1-1 Tigers. Who wins in this Florida clash between Marianna and Blountstown?

FINAL SCORE: Marianna 42, Blountstown 18

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.