Headland @ Eufaula | 2023 Week 2

EUFAULA, Ala . (WTVY) - The red-hot Rams looking keep their momentum going as they open up 5A-Region 2 play on the road against the Tigers. Can Headland get to 3-0, or will Eufaula spoil the party?

FINAL SCORE: Eufaula 56, Headland 14

