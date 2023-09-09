G.W. Long @ Samson | 2023 Week 2

SAMSON, Ala . (WTVY) - The Rebels from Skipperville travel southwest down to Geneva County for a 2A-Region 2 matchup with the Tigers. Will Samson or G.W. Long bounce back from their 0-1 starts to earn an important win in region play?

FINAL SCORE: G.W. Long 35, Samson 0

