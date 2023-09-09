Geneva County @ Ariton | 2023 Week 2

ARITON, Ala . (WTVY) - A 2A-Region battle where both teams are looking for win number 1 on the year. Can Geneva County even the all-time series on the road in the 18th meeting, or can Ariton bounce back from their rough start and defend Robert F. Zumstein Stadium?

FINAL SCORE: Ariton 35, Geneva County 6

