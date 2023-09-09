Edgewood Academy @ Abbeville Christian | 2023 Week 2

ABBEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - Two teams square off looking for a region win and their first win of the 2023 season. Will the ACA Generals earn the crucial W, or will the Wildcats of Edgewood Academy get their offense going en-route to a road win?

FINAL SCORE: Edgewood Academy 29, Abbeville Christian 0

