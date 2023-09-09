Central Phenix City @ Enterprise | 2023 Week 2

ENTERPRISE, Ala . (WTVY) - The Wildcats come home riding high off a win against the defending 7A state runners-up and are looking to go 2-0 in region play against the Red Devils. Who will get to 3-0 and solidify themselves at the top of 7A-Region 2?

FINAL SCORE: Central Phenix City 48, Enterprise 7

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.