Auburn @ Dothan | 2023 Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala . (WTVY) - The incredibly competitive 7A-Region 2 has another major clash taking center stage at Rip Hewes Stadium. Will the defending 7A runners-up Auburn bounce back, or will Dothan get to 3-0 and beat the Tigers for the first time ever?
FINAL SCORE: Auburn 28, Dothan 27 F/2OT
