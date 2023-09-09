Auburn @ Dothan | 2023 Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala . (WTVY) - The incredibly competitive 7A-Region 2 has another major clash taking center stage at Rip Hewes Stadium. Will the defending 7A runners-up Auburn bounce back, or will Dothan get to 3-0 and beat the Tigers for the first time ever?

FINAL SCORE: Auburn 28, Dothan 27 F/2OT

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.