Abbeville @ Cottonwood | 2023 Week 2

COTTONWOOD, Ala . (WTVY) - It’s a 2A-Region 2 clash as the Yellowjackets travel to Cottonwood and Hicks Stadium. Can the Bears defend the home turf to open region play, or will Abbeville secure win number 1 of their 2023 campaign?

FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.