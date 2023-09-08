USPS mail carrier killed in south Alabama crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in south Alabama, according to USPS officials and the River Falls Police Department.

Hannah Denae Lindsey, 32, a rural route carrier with USPS, was killed when the 1998 Chevy Lumina she was driving collided with a pickup truck, according to River Falls Police Chief Kyle Adams. The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured.

Adams said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Alabama Highway 55. He added that a preliminary investigation suggests both vehicles were traveling southbound when the collision happened.

A spokesperson for the USPS confirmed the employee had been with the postal service for almost three years and offered condolences to the carrier’s family, friends, and coworkers.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing in collaboration with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

