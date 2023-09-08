Trial postponed for man accused of faking wreck to coverup murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jeanina Gravette’s mother, who has already waited more than five years to discover and confirm the truth about her daughter’s death, must wait longer.

LaFelix Thomas was to go on trial Monday on allegations he murdered Gravette, his on-again, off-again girlfriend, then attempted to cover up his crime by making her death look like an accident.

Gravette’s mother, Tina Rogers Miller, said she is saddened to learn of the delay but promises to continue fighting for justice.

Arthur Medley, Thomas’ attorney, claims prosecutors planned to present testimony and evidence he had not prepared to refute because he was unaware of their plans.

Henry County Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Stanley and Michaela Pope opposed the delay.

Paramedics rushed Gravette to the hospital after what appeared to be a traffic accident caused when her Ford Fusion veered off a Henry County highway in June 2018.

Those emergency workers picked up Gravette from a nearby home where Thomas had taken her then, after spending several days on life support, Gravette, 37, died.

Mrs. Miller had little doubt from the beginning that her daughter suffered physical abuse, and early in the investigation, officers had similar suspicions.

They believe Thomas, 36, inflicted injuries on Gravette--one court document suggested she suffered brain injuries--then attempted to cover up his crimes by staging the accident.

However, it took almost a year to amass enough evidence to indict Thomas, and, since then, there have been numerous delays, including some caused by COVID.

According to Miller, Gravette endured a turbulent ten-year relationship with Thomas, with abuse becoming so bad that she sought refuge at a battered women’s shelter.

Despite her fears, Gravette returned to Thomas, a decision which may have cost her life.

However, defense attorney Arthur Medley will dispute those claims as Thomas, who has a prior criminal history, maintains his innocence.

Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford will set a new trial date.

