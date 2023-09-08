Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Southern Souls Animal League is working to create a fund to address two prominent issues concerning pets

By Jacklynn Lambert
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southern Soul’s Animal League is on a mission in Barbour County.

They are creating a fund that will prevent overcrowding in animal shelters and the euthanasia of healthy pets.

Recently, Southern Souls covered all expenses associated with spaying and neutering pets. The Jason Heigl foundation funded that project. They host mass spay and neuter events called namaste days, across the country. The goal is to curb the population of unwanted cats and dogs.

In Barbour county, there is a large population of stray pitbulls and cats according to Southern Souls director, Anna Shepard. Creating a fund to get these animals fixed could help lessen the stray cats and dogs, and improve the health of pets.

The initiative is also geared towards lower-income residents who can not afford the surgery out of pocket. Shepard believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the love a pet brings regardless of income.

The Southern Soul Animal League is accepting donation via Venmo, Cash App, cash, or checks. Cash and checks can be delivered to 1702 N. Eufaula Ave. Eufaula, AL 36027.

CashApp- $southernsoulanimal,

Venmo- @southernsoulsAnimal-league

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
Midland City police chief terminated
One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according...
Police: Dothan teen accidentally shot himself
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder

Latest News

Southern Souls Creating Fund To Prevent Shelter Overcrowding
Last-Minute Delay In Henry County Murder Trial
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Geneva vs Slocomb | 9/8/23
WATCH: County, region rivals clash as Slocomb visits Geneva
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in south...
USPS mail carrier killed in south Alabama crash