Southern Souls Animal League is working to create a fund to address two prominent issues concerning pets

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southern Soul’s Animal League is on a mission in Barbour County.

They are creating a fund that will prevent overcrowding in animal shelters and the euthanasia of healthy pets.

Recently, Southern Souls covered all expenses associated with spaying and neutering pets. The Jason Heigl foundation funded that project. They host mass spay and neuter events called namaste days, across the country. The goal is to curb the population of unwanted cats and dogs.

In Barbour county, there is a large population of stray pitbulls and cats according to Southern Souls director, Anna Shepard. Creating a fund to get these animals fixed could help lessen the stray cats and dogs, and improve the health of pets.

The initiative is also geared towards lower-income residents who can not afford the surgery out of pocket. Shepard believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the love a pet brings regardless of income.

The Southern Soul Animal League is accepting donation via Venmo, Cash App, cash, or checks. Cash and checks can be delivered to 1702 N. Eufaula Ave. Eufaula, AL 36027.

CashApp- $southernsoulanimal,

Venmo- @southernsoulsAnimal-league

