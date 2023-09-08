Wiregrass Gives Back
Report: Teen shot at Dothan apartment community

One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according to police reports.
One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according to police reports.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person, initially reported to be age 13, was accidentally shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Henry Green Apartments, a Dothan Housing Authority residential complex nestled between South Alice and South Lena Streets and could be accidental.

Early in the investigation, Dothan police have not issued a formal statement, but emergency radio transmissions indicated the person wounded was transported to Southeast Health Medical Center with what initially appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

This story updated to reflect injuries are now believed nonthreatening and shoot is likely an accident.

One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according...
One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according to police reports.(WTVY)

