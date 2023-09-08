Report: Teen shot at Dothan apartment community
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person, initially reported to be age 13, was accidentally shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according to police.
The shooting occurred at Henry Green Apartments, a Dothan Housing Authority residential complex nestled between South Alice and South Lena Streets and could be accidental.
Early in the investigation, Dothan police have not issued a formal statement, but emergency radio transmissions indicated the person wounded was transported to Southeast Health Medical Center with what initially appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
This story updated to reflect injuries are now believed nonthreatening and shoot is likely an accident.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.