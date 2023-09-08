Opp @ Northside Methodist | Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Opp Bobcats traveled to Dothan to take on Northside Methodist at Rip Hewes.

Opp head coach Matt Brunson earns his first win with the Bobcats as they take down NMA.

FINAL: Opp 19 - Northside Methodist 7

