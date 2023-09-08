Wiregrass Gives Back
Opp @ Northside Methodist | Week 2

The Bobcats earn their first win of the season on the road in region action against the Knights.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Opp Bobcats traveled to Dothan to take on Northside Methodist at Rip Hewes.

Opp head coach Matt Brunson earns his first win with the Bobcats as they take down NMA.

FINAL: Opp 19 - Northside Methodist 7

The Bobcats earn their first win of the season on the road in region action against the Knights.
