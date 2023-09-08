Hot Weekend, Limited Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS – Rather tranquil weather is on the way for the weekend, with deeper moisture across the eastern part of the Wiregrass compared to western parts. As a result, a stray PM shower cannot be ruled out across the eastern half of the area both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will average in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, a stray PM shower east. High near 93°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – All eyes are on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic, which will head WNW this weekend before turning northward early next week. The Northeast US into SE Canada will have to monitor the track closely for potential landfall later next week.

