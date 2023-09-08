Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Hot Weekend, Limited Rain Chances

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rather tranquil weather is on the way for the weekend, with deeper moisture across the eastern part of the Wiregrass compared to western parts. As a result, a stray PM shower cannot be ruled out across the eastern half of the area both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will average in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, a stray PM shower east. High near 93°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 68° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – All eyes are on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic, which will head WNW this weekend before turning northward early next week. The Northeast US into SE Canada will have to monitor the track closely for potential landfall later next week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
Midland City police chief terminated
One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according...
Police: Dothan teen accidentally shot himself
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder

Latest News

Color The Weather 09-08-23
Color The Weather 09-08-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Friday, September 8, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Hot And Dry Weekend
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, September 7, 2023