Hot And Dry Weekend

SYNOPSIS - Drier air is filtering in behind the front that brought limited shower coverage Thursday. Temperatures for the mornings ahead will be seasonable with upper 60s to lower 70s and highs reaching the middle 90s. A stray shower could happen in our far eastern areas Saturday but most should stay dry. A few showers are possible Wednesday if some moisture can return.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 93°. Winds WNW 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 95° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas: 1 Foot Or Less

