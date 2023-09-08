Wiregrass Gives Back
GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according...
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Dothan Police are still working leads and have not released any information on the shooting.
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
Ralph Coleman, who as a 15-year-old was involved in a drug-related murder, had been repeatedly...
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding 'no smoking' to cannabis products at...
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
