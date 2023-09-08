Dauphin Jr. High School in Enterprise closed today due to electrical fire

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Dauphin Junior High School in Enterprise is closed on Friday, September 8th, 2023.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, they explain “Due to a small electrical fire in a closet at Dauphin Junior High School and uncertainty of power to some areas of the building there will be no school for DJHS students or staff tomorrow, Friday 9/8/23.”

They go on to say that school should be back in session on Monday the 11th, and ask that people refrain from coming to campus today.

