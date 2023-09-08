Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Convicted Dothan killer on run shot, critically wounded

Ralph Coleman, who as a 15-year-old was involved in a drug-related murder, had been repeatedly released on bond despite his sordid history including a rape allegation.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple sources confirm that a convicted Dothan killer and accused rapist on the lam was critically injured in a shooting this week.

Ralph Perez Coleman was wounded Sunday night near a Decatur, Alabama, hospital, with those living nearby claiming the shooting terrified them.

Coleman, who turns 23 next week, had been sought by law enforcement because he was a fugitive who failed to attend his rape trial in Dothan last month.

Despite his violent crime accusations, Coleman, who as a 15-year-old was involved in a drug-related murder, had been repeatedly released on bond despite his sordid history.

He and other juveniles masterminded a plan to rob William “Phatso” Hawkins, whom they shot at his Collier Street home in 2016.

Coleman’s involvement in Hawkins’ drug-related murder was confirmed to News4 by Hawkins’ family because his juvenile status prohibits public disclosure of the case file.

Because of that status, Alabama law required Coleman’s release from a youth lockup when he turned 21.

At 18, while Coleman should have been serving his murder sentence, police captured him driving a stolen Mercedes in Morgan County, Alabama, records confirm.

Judge Charles Elliot gave him probation and ordered his release. Coleman returned to Dothan, where police claimed in May 2022, he raped a woman in a hotel room, then fled to Florida, where officers captured him.

Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis, who gave him bond on the Rape allegation, had no idea of Coleman’s murder case because he, too, was not privy to juvenile court files.

Related: Judge didn’t know this rape suspect had murdered

North Alabama investigators allege in June of this year, Coleman and another suspect robbed and shot a man, but a few weeks later, Coleman was back on the streets again.

Instead of returning to face his rape charge, he snubbed Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton, who ordered his arrest for failing to show up for trial.

However, before officers could locate Coleman, he became an apparent crime victim himself.

According to an acquaintance, the wounds he suffered this week are so severe he may never fully recover from them.

Decatur police said they are seeking suspects in Coleman’s shooting that locked down that hospital.

As a matter of policy, Decatur officers don’t release crime victim names and, therefore, declined to confirm Coleman’s identity for this article.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
Midland City police chief terminated
One person, initially reported to be age 13, was shot in Dothan on Thursday evening, according...
Police: Teen accidentally shot himself
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder

Latest News

Daniel Lee Smallwood was serving a 4-year 5-month prison sentence for Burglary at the Elba...
ADOC in search of Elba escaped inmate
On September 13, construction crews will begin to close the southbound lane of the 100 block of...
Changes coming to Downtown Dothan’s landscape
Dauphin Jr. High School is closed September 8 due to electrical issues.
Dauphin Jr. High School closed September 8
Dauphin Jr. High School is closed September 8 due to electrical issues.
Dauphin Jr. High School in Enterprise closed today due to electrical fire