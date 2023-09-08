Changes coming to Downtown Dothan’s landscape

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A significant change is coming to Downtown Dothan’s landscape.

On September 13, construction crews will begin to close the southbound lane of the 100 block of South Oates Street, just north of Dothan’s historic “hump”.

The lane closures are expected to be in effect daily starting Wednesday, September 13 through Friday September 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The lane closures are in support of a significant and historic demolition project at the hump. The buildings being demolished are 128 through 144 South Oates Street.

Although the hump buildings have been a mainstay of downtown, they have been structurally unstable and deteriorating for years. Recent fires and storms have further weakened the buildings and with each major storm more damage occurs, as does the risk to passing pedestrians and motorists. Because the building’s structures and foundations are severely compromised, redevelopment options are limited and the cost to rebuild them would far exceed their value.

The two-story building located closest to Justice Park will remain and is not owned by Kay Wayso LLC. Kay Wayso LLC President, Dave Stock, has worked over the past year to purchase the South Oates properties, as well as neighboring properties, and has created a three-part plan to invest and contribute to the redevelopment of Downtown Dothan. The Hump Project includes a mixed-use development with restaurants and retail spaces on the first floor with additional floors of upscale apartments. A dedicated parking lot will be built behind the building for the development’s guests and residents.

Immediately following the hump property demolition, the crews will relocate just across the hump to the intersection of West Crawford Street. The properties at 184 South Oates and 202 and 208 West Crawford Street, now called The Crawford Project, will experience similar improvements as their old and dilapidated structures will also be demolished in preparation for a future outdoor family friendly recreational/entertainment style development.

Lastly, the public may have recently noticed a lot of work taking place at 231 West Main Street, which is just west of South Oates, and called The Forum Project. After years of hosing churches, the building is being prepared to serve a new purpose for the Wiregrass area. 231 West Main Street will reopen in October 2023 as “The Forum” and will be available for bookings as an assembly and entertainment venue. The Forum boasts almost 17,000 square feet of space and is perfect for downtown weddings, parties, conferences, fine arts events, family activities, school functions, and other events. The Forum is fully ADA compliant with dedicated parking spaces, accessible ramps, restrooms, and elevator access to all floors.

According to a statement, Dave Stock would like to thank the City of Dothan, specifically all the staff and department leaders who have been very helpful and supportive of these projects, and the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for their support. Additionally, they appreciate the leadership and vision of the Mayor and City Commissioners who are encouraging and supporting investment and development in Downtown Dothan.

“We are excited for the progress to date and look forward to bringing more jobs, entertainment, and recreational opportunities to the Circle City.”

About Kay Wayso LLC

Kay Wayso LLC is a Dothan, Alabama based company that was started by retired Army pilot Dave Stock and his wife Jennifer. Longtime Dothan residents, the Stocks are active in their local church, Dothan Tuesday Rotary club, and other local organizations. Dave and Jennifer’s business goals are to improve their community by identifying business needs and providing solutions to meet those needs, such as the flight school at the Dothan airport that Dave started five years ago and is responsible for bringing quality flight training to over 200 Wiregrass area residents (ACOM Aviation Academy was sold in 2023 but is still active at the Dothan Regional Airport).

Dave can be reached at 334-200-6383 or kaywaysollc@gmail.com

