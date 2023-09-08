Wiregrass Gives Back
ADOC in search of Elba escaped inmate

Daniel Lee Smallwood was serving a 4-year 5-month prison sentence for Burglary at the Elba Community Based Facility and Community Work Center.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Department of Corrections is in search of an inmate after he escaped from his work assignment Thursday morning.

According to ADOC, Daniel Lee Smallwood, 38, left from his job assignment location in Elba, Alabama around 1:00 a.m. on September 8.

Smallwood was serving a 4-year 5-month prison sentence for Burglary at the Elba Community Based Facility and Community Work Center located at 1620 Boswell Street, Elba, AL 36323.

He is a 5′7, white male, weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue short and black shorts.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

