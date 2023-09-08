ADOC in search of Elba escaped inmate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Department of Corrections is in search of an inmate after he escaped from his work assignment Thursday morning.

According to ADOC, Daniel Lee Smallwood, 38, left from his job assignment location in Elba, Alabama around 1:00 a.m. on September 8.

Smallwood was serving a 4-year 5-month prison sentence for Burglary at the Elba Community Based Facility and Community Work Center located at 1620 Boswell Street, Elba, AL 36323.

He is a 5′7, white male, weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue short and black shorts.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.