Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Watch your step! Its copperhead season

Snake birthing season for Central Alabama's venomous snakes tends to last from September to...
Snake birthing season for Central Alabama's venomous snakes tends to last from September to October.(WBRC)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Snakes lay eggs around the end of summer and beginning of fall, making September prime time copperhead season.

The snakes typically hide in bushes but will come out early mornings and late afternoons. If you see one, don’t get too close because they are venomous.

Jatin Patel of Wiregrass Wildlife recommends keeping your distance and scaring it off by spraying it with a water hose.

“So, these snakes can actually sense your body heat,” Patel explained. “So they know you are way to big for them to eat you. They will protect themselves if you get too close,” he added. “They’re just living their life like we do but we just got to be careful and just, you know, let them be.”

Dead copperheads can be just as deadly as live ones, Patel said. Don’t move the snake with your hands because it is still venomous.

If a copperhead, dead or alive, is a bit too close for comfort, call animal control or a wildlife removal agency to remove it.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder
Gunter is a Dothan High School senior for the class of 2024. He is interested in studying...
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay
Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
Midland City police chief terminated
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage...
Florida governor orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Jimmy Buffett
News4'S Beyla Walker takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Landmark Park's David Jay joins News4 to speak on what's in store for the 3rd annual Bluegrass...
Talking 3rd annual Bluegrass Festival at Landmark Park