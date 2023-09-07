Wiregrass Gives Back
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another employee of the office are dead after what officials say was a murder-suicide in Orange Beach.

Officials in Cullman County learned of the deaths after being contacted by the Orange Beach Police Department early Thursday, according to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.

In a news release, Gentry said an apparent argument ended with Deputy Kenneth Booth drawing his weapon and killing the victim.

“The victim was also an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and the two were involved in a dating relationship,” Gentry said in the statement. “Booth then turned the weapon on himself, taking his life.”

This continues to be an ongoing investigation by Orange Beach Police Department, according to the news release.

“Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Killed was shift supervisor Lexi White.

Gentry stated, “Lexi has been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that – either as a participant, or coach. There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids.”

