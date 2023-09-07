Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Search continues in Coosa River for missing man

The incident happened Wednesday in the Boardwalk area off Highway 411.
The incident happened Wednesday in the Boardwalk area off Highway 411.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Search crews in the Gadsden area are still looking for a man who apparently fell into the Coosa River.

The incident happened Wednesday in the Boardwalk area off Highway 411.

123movies
embed google map

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the water, but WBRC was told the current was fast-moving.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder
Gunter is a Dothan High School senior for the class of 2024. He is interested in studying...
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees

Latest News

Image of judge's gavel
Ozark woman receives maximum sentencing for violating neighbor’s civil rights
New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
A new post office scam results in one man losing $600
The Coffee County Arts Alliance presents a new musical at Enterprise State this Saturday,...
Coffee County Arts Alliance presents new musical at Enterprise State
Mayor Cindy Gary told News4 she had little choice because the five-member council wanted Jimmy...
Midland City Police Chief fired, mayor confirms