Search continues in Coosa River for missing man

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Search crews in the Gadsden area are still looking for a man who apparently fell into the Coosa River.

The incident happened Wednesday in the Boardwalk area off Highway 411.

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the water, but WBRC was told the current was fast-moving.

