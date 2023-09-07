Wiregrass Gives Back
Scattered Showers This Afternoon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - A frontal boundary will bring a broken line of showers this afternoon to some areas as it moves toward the south and east. Rain should end early this evening with skies clearing out behind the front. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s this afternoon before rainfall lowers temperatures in some locations. Drier air behind the front will give us lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s for many mornings ahead.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds WNW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Turning mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a shower or two areas south. High near 93°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, stray shower. Low: 69° High: 93° 10%

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower, hot. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower. Low: 71° High: 94 10%

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5 kts. Seas 1 Foot Or Less

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is a category one storm, but it will significantly strengthen through Saturday and could become a category four hurricane. The steering pattern will likely bring Lee well away from the east coast of the U.S. as it takes a northward turn early next week.

