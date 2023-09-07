Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Rodeo brings busy weekend to Ozark

A big crowd is expected for the South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic, which raises money to fund the Dale County Ag Plex.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark is going to be busy this weekend because a big crowd is expected for the South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic.

The rodeo raises money to fund the Dale County AgPlex, a space built for community events and youth programs like 4-H.

Agricultural education hasn’t always had a space in Dale County.

“The young farmers first started doing the rodeo, being the sponsor, we didn’t have anything like this,” Bill Walding, the Regional Vice President of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, said. “We were at the baseball field. Anything involving livestock, like our chick chain with kids showing chickens, its mostly done down here.”

The gates open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

It is $15 to buy tickets online and $20 at the gate. There will be a mechanical bull, fair food and activities for children.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder
Gunter is a Dothan High School senior for the class of 2024. He is interested in studying...
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay
Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
Midland City police chief terminated
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Southeast Health's Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is officially working to open the...
A new ACOM clinic is coming to the city of Taylor
Southeast Health's Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is officially working to open the...
New ACOM clinic coming to Taylor
A big crowd is expected for the South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic, which raises money to fund the...
Rodeo brings busy weekend to Ozark
News4'S Beyla Walker takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends