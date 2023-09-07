Rodeo brings busy weekend to Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark is going to be busy this weekend because a big crowd is expected for the South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic.

The rodeo raises money to fund the Dale County AgPlex, a space built for community events and youth programs like 4-H.

Agricultural education hasn’t always had a space in Dale County.

“The young farmers first started doing the rodeo, being the sponsor, we didn’t have anything like this,” Bill Walding, the Regional Vice President of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, said. “We were at the baseball field. Anything involving livestock, like our chick chain with kids showing chickens, its mostly done down here.”

The gates open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

It is $15 to buy tickets online and $20 at the gate. There will be a mechanical bull, fair food and activities for children.

