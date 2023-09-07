Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF GOTW: Slocomb looks to build off rival win from last season

Slocomb is looking to continue their success in this 96 year old county clash after last year's 18-13 win that broke a 3-season win streak for Geneva.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s a big county rivalry.

Slocomb vs Geneva is a matchup that’s come down to the final possession for almost a decade.

The last eight matchups have been one score games.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough matchup being you know, Geneva who we’ve gone against since we’ve been little kids and they have a tough running back, good coaches, just a pretty good well round team,” said senior Nolan Russ.

It won’t be an easy task for the Red Tops who lost a few key players a season ago.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” said head coach Paul McLean. “I feel like you know, obviously you want to start out 1-0 in region more because it’s big for where we want to go for us and Geneva, and I think we’re going to get their best shot and I’m hoping give them our best shot.”

The importance of 1-0 is crucial. This region returns the defending state champion and a team that lost in the semifinals.

“This first region game is very important for us just really going into the season with momentum and being ready for the season overall.” Russ added. “Geneva being one of those important teams that we really have to beat for this year to get into playoffs.”

“Some great teams in our region, but we work hard every day, in and out, pushing each other, pushing ourselves coaches pushing us just to try to go out there and fight as hard as we can,” said senior Maddox King.

For the seniors, they play their biggest rival one last time.

“It’d mean everything to me, man. We’ve played them since we were little,” King added. “Every time we beat someone in our county is always a good thing.”

