A new post office scam results in one man losing $600

New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side protecting you from another scam, and this one involves the post office. One viewer tells us he lost hundreds of dollars.

The victim tells us he received a text message that looked like it was from the post office saying they were experiencing problems delivering his package and he should click a link that was texted to him. That’s when everything took a turn for the worse.

The victim was expecting a package, he clicked the link, and was then told to pay $.20 and provided his debit card information.

That’s when he said thieves got into his account and took about $600.

The BBB said if you have a package coming and there is a problem, your local post office will leave you a card or notice in your mail box.

“It will tell you whether postage is due, or you need to sign for it or whatever the situation was and then you can go to your local post office with the card, sign for it, pay the postage due as it was in this case, and get your package,” Bates said.

The BBB said if you get a text message from a number you don’t know asking to click a link, it’s likely a scam.

