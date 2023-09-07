A new ACOM clinic is coming to the city of Taylor

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) - A new ACOM clinic is coming to Taylor.

Southeast Health’s Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is partnering with the city to better serve the community and students.

This clinic will provide the necessary service to the people. The CDC reports that people in rural communities are at a greater risk than their urban counterparts to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease, and stroke.

“People in rural areas have poorer health outcomes becuase of distance to care and even cost of care.” according to Dr. Justin Hovy, a professor and the medical director for ACOM’s outpatient clinics. Hovy, who is from a rural town near Taylor, knows all too well the struggle rural Americans deal in terms of health care.

The clinic doubles as a chance for students to get hands-on learning at the clinic while delivering quality health care to the community.

The idea to bring the clinic to Taylor came in part from Mayor Billy Snell. The facility is being built on property his family owns. Many people in the city have to travel outside of Taylor for medical care, including Mayor Snell. This motivated him to find a better solution to best use the property.

Snell said it means the world to know that this clinic could potentially save lives and improve the overall health of the community.

Work on the clinic has already begun and it is expected to be completed in a years time.

