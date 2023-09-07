Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Hot Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of hot weather will continue over the next several days with daily highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances will remain slim, not only for the next week, but for the next couple weeks, at least.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light SW/NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance east. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is the main system we’re watching in the Atlantic, with a WNW movement to continue over the next several days. Lee will become a monster hurricane, with a turn northward sometime next week. Areas from the Mid-Atlantic to Southeast Canada will need to monitor this tropical cyclone closely.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder
Gunter is a Dothan High School senior for the class of 2024. He is interested in studying...
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay
Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
Midland City police chief terminated
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Color The Weather 09-07-23
Color The Weather 09-07-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Thursday, September 7, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Isolated Showers This Afternoon
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, September 6, 2023