Hot Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of hot weather will continue over the next several days with daily highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances will remain slim, not only for the next week, but for the next couple weeks, at least.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light SW/NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance east. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is the main system we’re watching in the Atlantic, with a WNW movement to continue over the next several days. Lee will become a monster hurricane, with a turn northward sometime next week. Areas from the Mid-Atlantic to Southeast Canada will need to monitor this tropical cyclone closely.

