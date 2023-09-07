Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Friday Night Football Week 2 Predictions

News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.
News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again for high school football and News4 is back with Friday Night Football Prediction picks to get you in the spirit!

News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.

Join in on the fun by filling out the form below then stay tuned on the News4 social media pages for highlights!

If you miss play by play updates, don’t worry! Tune in to News4 Friday Night Football on Friday, September 8 at 10 p.m. for all the highlights!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder
Gunter is a Dothan High School senior for the class of 2024. He is interested in studying...
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay
Police Chief Jimmy Singleton warns "thugs" to say away from the city on June 2, 2023.
Midland City police chief terminated
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

The Early County School System sent out information on Wednesday that the September 8 matchup...
Early Co. friday night varsity game now a home game at 7:30 p.m.
No wins yet for Geneva, but with region play starting for them Friday, it would be the perfect...
News4 FNF GOTW: Panthers hopeful first win can be against rival
No wins yet for Geneva, but with region play starting for them Friday, it would be the perfect...
News4 FNF GOTW: Panthers player return brings hope
The Early County School System sent out information on Wednesday that the September 8 matchup...
Week 2 Early County football game venue changed