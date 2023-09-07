Football field trespassing at Straughn High School raises concern

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Community members raised their concerns after pictures were posted on Facebook regarding an apparent vandalism of the Straughn High School football field.

According to the post, pictures show car tire marks and footprints on the field. Other video and pictures show a black sedan that allegedly caused the tracks on the field. Many community members voiced their concerns on the post about what should be done to catch those responsible.

News4 spoke with Matt Cobb, Principal at Straughn High School, about the incident.

Cobb stated that he wouldn’t call the incident vandalism but more trespassing on school property because nothing was damaged or stolen. Cobb believes the black sedan in question was able to get in through an open gate on the field however no extensive damages were made at cost to the school.

According to Straughn High School administration, the car in question is a black sedan that was caught on camera driving around campus and getting on to the field through an open gate. (Straughn Football Letterman's Club)

Cobb said the incident took place around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

If anyone has information related to the incident, contact Straughn High School at 334-222-2511 or the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at .

