Dothan City Schools offering services to students for their mental health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The most recent CDC study reveals an increase in children struggling with poor mental health.

A number of factors can contribute to this, one being in a low-income area.

Dothan City Schools is working to aid this statistic. The school system is partnering with SpectraCare to make mental health a priority.

The partnership provides free school-based counseling services to students. Therapists and social workers visit the schools to check in with students.

Holli Griggs is the school system’s mental health coordinator who oversees the services. Griggs said, “It removes those transportation barriers and funding barriers...” about the services that are given at the school and do not require payment.

Griggs is one of many people working in this field who are trying to reduce the stigma around mental health and make it a point of focus for children.

The sessions do not require parents to take time off of work or for students to miss school.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.