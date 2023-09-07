Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan City Schools offering services to students for their mental health

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The most recent CDC study reveals an increase in children struggling with poor mental health.

A number of factors can contribute to this, one being in a low-income area.

Dothan City Schools is working to aid this statistic. The school system is partnering with SpectraCare to make mental health a priority.

The partnership provides free school-based counseling services to students. Therapists and social workers visit the schools to check in with students.

Holli Griggs is the school system’s mental health coordinator who oversees the services. Griggs said, “It removes those transportation barriers and funding barriers...” about the services that are given at the school and do not require payment.

Griggs is one of many people working in this field who are trying to reduce the stigma around mental health and make it a point of focus for children.

The sessions do not require parents to take time off of work or for students to miss school.

Southeast Health's Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is officially working to open the...
A new ACOM clinic is coming to the city of Taylor
A CDC study reveals an increase in the number of children with poor mental health. One...
Dale County School System is investing in mental health care for students
