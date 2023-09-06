Wiregrass Gives Back
Woman pleads guilty in Hardy Gray’s murder

Houston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Patrick Amason said he believed the agreement best serves the interests of justice, pointing out others fired shots that took the life of Hardy Gray, a 58-year-old Cottonwood area man.
Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Makeila Rowser booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman among six charged in the murder of a Houston County man pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Mykeila Rowser, 23, charged with Capital Murder, admitted to a reduced Felony Charge in an agreement with prosecutors.

Houston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Patrick Amason said he believed the agreement best serves the interests of justice, pointing out others fired shots that took the life of Hardy Gray, a 58-year-old Cottonwood area man.

Fellow employees found Gray on November 29, 2021, when he failed to report for work after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Rowser faces up to life but will likely receive less under the plea agreement.

“We believe this agreement best serves the interest of our client,” attorney Aimee Cobb Smith said following the 15-minute hearing.

The other five suspects await trial.

