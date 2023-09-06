Week 2 Early County football game venue changed

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Early County Bobcats will now get to stay right at home for their Week 2 football contest.

The Early County School System sent out information on Wednesday that the September 8 matchup against Terrell County, originally scheduled as an away contest for the Bobcats at the home of the Greenwave, will now become a home contest at Standifer Field in Blakely.

Due to the original away game status of the game, it was not included for any reserved and century club seating. As a result, all tickets will be on sale for $10 at the gate.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

