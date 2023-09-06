Wiregrass Gives Back
Wallace Community College partnering with Dothan Leisure Services to offer adult education courses

The new partnership will allow new adult education classes to be offered.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College and Dothan Leisure Services are teaming up to offer adult education classes.

The classes will be held at the Andrew Belle Community Center in the newly renovated computer lab. Classes will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

The new lab will remove barriers such as transportation or lack of technology for those looking to use resources like free GED training and testing which can cost anywhere from $144 to $172. According to Barbara Steger, the adult education director at Wallace, this is a great opportunity for those interested in bettering their chance of employment.

“I just believe in bringing those resources to the people that most need it. " Steger said about bringing this opportunity to the community center. She looks forward to ringing the classes to other communities in the near future.

The computer lab will also improve the afterschool program and summer camps at the center.

Registration for the classes can be accessed on the Dothan Leisure Services website.

