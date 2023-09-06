Wiregrass Gives Back
Sheriff: Dothan explosion caused by chemicals

Sheriff Donald Valenza said 78-year-old William Harrison was trying to clean the bottom of his pond with the chemicals when the explosion happened.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On August 29, multiple explosions happened on Quail Drive that claimed the life of a Dothan man and severely burned another.

The fire caused by the up to three explosions that claimed the life of 78-year-old William Harrison and injured Robert Kent was put out by multiple fire departments, with an investigation into the cause of the fire quickly getting underway shortly after.

During a press conference detailing the investigative findings, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said the homeowner was trying to clean the bottom of his pond with chemical compounds. The chemicals they were mixing were highly explosive, with the men essentially creative homemade bombs for cleaning purposes. The entire scene is still being looked into by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and by the FBI.

Sheriff Valenza said he is also still waiting on a statement from Kent, who is still undergoing recovery and was transported to Atlanta for treatment on his burns.

