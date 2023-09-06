Rain Chances Return Thursday

SYNOPSIS – An impulse will pass the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, helping to produce isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. The better rain chances for Friday and the weekend will be for areas south/southeast, with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 95°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light W-NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The main tropical disturbance we’re tracking is Lee in the Central Atlantic. WNW movement over the next several days is likely as the storm becomes a major hurricane.

