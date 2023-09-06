Wiregrass Gives Back
Ordinance could help with downtown Dothan parking woes

Through a new amended ordinance passed Tuesday, more parking spaces around downtown businesses will be opened up for public use.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Soon, it may be easier to find parking in Downtown Dothan.

The city council amended an ordinance at their September 5 meeting, reducing the required amount of parking spaces for businesses by 50 percent.

This means some parking spaces or parking lots dedicated to a single business could become free use, making for a more parking availability.

According to Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, the city has been doing a traffic study to study patterns and make traffic flow better in the downtown area.

“We are trying to be creative and have more spaces for parking on the streets, as well. You will see some of that as we continue to do some revitalization here,” said Mayor Saliba. “Make more parking on the streets as well as parking so traffic can flow a little bit better as we continue to finish our survey on traffic. Then, we will start incorporating those bits of information as well as ones that come to us.”

Mayor Saliba says the goal is to lift the burden of parking spots ‘being a premium’ downtown.

