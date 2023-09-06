Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF GOTW: Panthers hopeful first win can be against rival

No wins yet for Geneva, but with region play starting for them Friday, it would be the perfect time to redeem themselves, especially against a county rival.
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - So far there have been no wins for the Geneva Panthers during the 2023 season. However, with region play starting for them this Friday it would be the perfect time to redeem themselves.

First year head coach Jamel Harris says injuries have plagued this team but he is hoping to have some key players return Friday against Slocomb.

It’s been a back and forth battle between the Red Tops and Panthers over the years. In fact, every game since 2015 has been a one score contest.

