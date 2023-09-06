News4 FNF GOTW: Panthers hopeful first win can be against rival

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - So far there have been no wins for the Geneva Panthers during the 2023 season. However, with region play starting for them this Friday it would be the perfect time to redeem themselves.

First year head coach Jamel Harris says injuries have plagued this team but he is hoping to have some key players return Friday against Slocomb.

It’s been a back and forth battle between the Red Tops and Panthers over the years. In fact, every game since 2015 has been a one score contest.

