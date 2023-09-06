Wiregrass Gives Back
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder

Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony murder on September 6, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After Mykeila Rowser pleaded guilty to her role in the murder of a Houston County man, the judge reduced her half-million-dollar bond, allowing the Dothan woman freedom until he sentences her later this year.

Rowser, 23, is one of six that investigators accused in the shooting of Hardy Gray, who died in November 2021 at age 58.

Prosecuting and defense attorneys agreed to a plea deal, and Rowser, charged with Capital Murder, pleaded guilty Wednesday to Felony Murder.

Though it is sure that Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland will send her to prison in November, Roswer’s attorneys had asked for a lower bond to allow her to spend time with her young child.

In his order reducing her bond to $150,000, Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland set restrictions on Rowser’s release.

Among them, she must wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with the victim’s family, and not leave her home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Prosecutors admitted they had little choice but to bargain with Rowser, who they believe is not the one who fired shots that took Hardy’s life in the apparent robbery.

Defense attorneys Aimee Cobb Smith and Clay Wadsworth believe this is the best possible outcome for Rowser.

Steensland will sentence her on November 15.

The other five defendants await trial.

