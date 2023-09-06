Wiregrass Gives Back
Jaguars snap 82-game losing streak under new head coach

Back during media days, Barbour County head coach Derrick Levett said everyone will start hearing about Jags football...manifestation at its finest.
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - He set out to do it in his year first with the program and it only took the first game to get it done. Head coach Derrick Levett and the Barbour County Jaguars are 1-0 on the season.

This team hasn’t tasted victory since 2013. Last Friday, the team defeated Calhoun 12-6 ending an 82-game losing streak.

During Encore Coaches day back in July, Levett said, “When you hear of Barbour County you think of basketball., that’s all you hear. To be able to come in and turn around a program before long everyone will start hearing about Barbour County football”.

A new athletic facility has been added for the school recently along with a state-of-the-art training and weight facility.

Barbour County will face Luverne next.

