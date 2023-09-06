Wiregrass Gives Back
Houston Co. Sheriff addressing school safety concerns

A student reportedly brought an unloaded gun on campus at Rehobeth Middle School on Friday.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Friday, a gun was found in a Rehobeth Middle School student’s bookbag.

One child called during after-school hours to alert the staff, and the staff alerted the SROs who work at that campus. The SROs went to that student’s home, and they found the handgun in the book bag.

It was unloaded, and the student had no intention of hurting or threatening no-one on campus. Houston County Sherriff Donald Valenza said during this investigation the student got this gun from his grandmother’s safe.

“There was no one ever in danger, and like I said it was not in intent of use. It is wrong, you don’t bring a gun to school,” Valenza said.

No charges will be pressed, and Sheriff Valenza firmly believes he will not have any problems with that student in the future.

