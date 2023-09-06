Houston Co. Sheriff addressing school safety concerns

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Friday, a gun was found in a Rehobeth Middle School student’s bookbag.

One child called during after-school hours to alert the staff, and the staff alerted the SROs who work at that campus. The SROs went to that student’s home, and they found the handgun in the book bag.

It was unloaded, and the student had no intention of hurting or threatening no-one on campus. Houston County Sherriff Donald Valenza said during this investigation the student got this gun from his grandmother’s safe.

“There was no one ever in danger, and like I said it was not in intent of use. It is wrong, you don’t bring a gun to school,” Valenza said.

No charges will be pressed, and Sheriff Valenza firmly believes he will not have any problems with that student in the future.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.