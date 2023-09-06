Wiregrass Gives Back
Dale County School System is investing in mental health care for students

A CDC study reveals an increase in the number of children with poor mental health. One Wiregrass school system is adding new resources to fight this.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County School System has put funding towards providing mental health services for students.

A CDC study reveals an increase in the number of children with poor mental health. The increase is sounding the alarm to make mental health awareness a priority in some schools.

“They have got so many struggles and we want to be a part of the solution.” Superintendent Ben Baker with the school district said, about the reason for the new additions. The school district has added a counselor, a mental health coordinator, and peer groups this school year. This is a result of the district being awarded nearly half a million dollars from the Alabama Stronger Connections grant program.

Baker says that the school district wants to focus on early intervention so that students know what to do when they face mental health problems as adults.

Students will have access to a mental health counselor, that specializes in child psychiatry. They will also have access to resources outside of the district counselor such as SpectraCare. Students can get help with things like food insecurity which can contribute to the decline of a child’s mental health. As for the peer group, students will receive training on how to respond and help other students dealing with mental health problems.

According to Barker, it is imperative that schools do all they can to take care of students so that they can focus in the classroom which starts with mental health.

The grant was awarded in July and Dale county has already hired a counselor and coordinator for the school year.

