Arrest made after Enterprise Airport threat call

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man has been arrested and faces charges after a Wednesday morning threat phone call was made to workers at the Enterprise Airport.

According to information from Enterprise Police, workers received a voicemail message that threatened the safety of those at the airport.

City employees were alerted of the message, resulting in police being called in and the airport being evacuated, allowing EPD and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sweep of the area. EPD explosive detection K9 Bobi was also brought in as part of the sweep.

A short time later, officers arrested 52-year-old Basil Frye. He was transported to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest, and is currently booked on one charge of Terrorist Threats. Frye’s bond is currently set at $15,000, according to the Coffee County Jail website.

