Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Arrest made after Enterprise Airport threat call

52-year-old Basil Frye (pictured) faces one charge of Terrorist Threats.
52-year-old Basil Frye (pictured) faces one charge of Terrorist Threats.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man has been arrested and faces charges after a Wednesday morning threat phone call was made to workers at the Enterprise Airport.

According to information from Enterprise Police, workers received a voicemail message that threatened the safety of those at the airport.

City employees were alerted of the message, resulting in police being called in and the airport being evacuated, allowing EPD and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sweep of the area. EPD explosive detection K9 Bobi was also brought in as part of the sweep.

A short time later, officers arrested 52-year-old Basil Frye. He was transported to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest, and is currently booked on one charge of Terrorist Threats. Frye’s bond is currently set at $15,000, according to the Coffee County Jail website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunter is a Dothan High School senior for the class of 2024. He is interested in studying...
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Mayor resigns, police chief terminated in Bonifay
Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees
Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.
Nurse accused of driving intoxicated on pain medication taken from nursing home
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge

Latest News

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
Mykeila Rowser is escorted from a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to felony...
Judge allows bond after woman pleads guilty to felony murder
Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Woman pleads guilty in Hardy Gray’s murder
FILE - A map of a GOP proposal to redraw Alabama's congressional districts is displayed at the...
Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024